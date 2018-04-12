Kingery's walk-off lifts Phillies over Reds in 12th

Scott Kingery hit the decisive sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 12th inning as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

J.P. Crawford belted his first career homer, a two-run shot, as Philadelphia finished off a three-game sweep. Cesar Hernandez also homered as the Phillies (6-5) won for the fifth time in their last six games to move above .500 for the first time this season.

Cincinnati has dropped four straight games and owns the worst record in the majors at 2-9.

Pedro Florimon began the bottom of the 12th with a grounder to Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett, who overthrew first baseman Joey Votto, and Florimon ended up at second. A sacrifice bunt moved Florimon to third and Hernandez was intentionally walked by right-hander Austin Brice (0-1) before Kingery hit a fly to right to score Florimon.

Right-hander Yacksel Rios (1-0) recorded one out in the top of the 12th for the Phillies.

Votto had three hits for Cincinnati, which had 11 hits to Philadelphia’s six.

The Reds tied the score in the ninth inning to force extra innings. Gennett began the inning with an opposite-field blast that hit near the top of the left-field wall. It was ruled a double and the play was reviewed, with the call determined to be correct.

Devin Mesoraco followed with a single to put runners on the corners before Phillip Ervin delivered a tying single to center as Phillies right-hander Hector Neris blew the save opportunity.

Philadelphia right-hander Nick Pivetta (1-0) was in line for a victory before Neris’ meltdown. Pivetta allowed two runs and five hits over seven innings, and struck out seven without issuing a walk.

Cincinnati right-hander Luis Castillo allowed three runs over six innings. He gave up five hits, struck out four and didn’t walk anybody.

Hernandez gave Philadelphia a 3-2 lead with two outs in the fifth with his 441-foot blast into the second deck beyond right-center field.

Pivetta, batting eighth in the order, kept the second inning alive with a two-out single to right. Crawford followed with a 387-foot shot into the second deck in right to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead.

Cincinnati tallied twice in the fourth inning to tie the score. Jose Peraza doubled to lead off the inning and Votto followed with an RBI single to right. Votto scored later in the inning on a grounder by Ervin.

—Field Level Media