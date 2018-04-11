Nola deals, Kingery slams as Phillies beat Reds

Aaron Nola pitched eight solid innings, Scott Kingery hit a grand slam and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Cincinnati Reds 6-1 Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Nola gave up one earned run, retiring the last 10 batters he faced in a strong 103-pitch effort.

Odubel Herrera also went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and run scored for the Phillies.

Homer Bailey was terrific for the Reds, allowing just one earned run and two hits while striking out seven in six innings. But the bullpen — right handers Jared Hughes and Tanner Rainey — struggled and couldn’t contain the Phillies bats. Bailey had a no-hitter through five innings.

The Reds managed just three hits — one single each by Jesse Winker, Jose Peraza and Scooter Gennett.

Cincinnati had the first scoring threat in the third after a pair of two-out walks put runners on first and second, but Peraza grounded out to shortstop J.P. Crawford.

The Reds took a 1-0 lead in the fifth when Winker singled to right-center to score Billy Hamilton, who had walked and stolen second.

It looked as if the Phillies might have registered their first hit against Bailey in the bottom half of the fifth, but Jorge Alfaro reached base on a throwing error by third baseman Alex Blandino.

Nola also pitched quite well with six strikeouts through the first five innings, which kept the Phillies down just a run.

Cesar Hernandez broke up Bailey’s no-hitter with a one-out single to right in the sixth. After Carlos Santana struck out, Hernandez swiped second, then Herrera doubled to the gap in right-center to tie the game at 1.

Bailey rallied to strike out Rhys Hoskins and the game remained tied at 1 after six innings.

Crawford snapped a 1-for-25 slump with an RBI single to right off Hughes to score Nick Williams from third. Williams led off the seventh with an opposite field double and eventually advanced to third with two outs.

Kingery broke the game open with a grand slam to left in the eighth off Rainey. Kingery homered for the second time in two nights to extend the Phillies’ lead to 6-1 and help seal the victory.

Southpaw Hoby Milner pitched a scoreless ninth for the Phillies and they secured a series win for the second straight time.

