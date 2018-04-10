Williams' pinch-hit HR leads Phillies past Reds

Nick Williams hit a pinch-hit home run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Philadelphia Phillies past the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 on Monday night in front of a sparse crowd at Citizens Bank Park.

Williams’ blast landed 417 feet from home plate.

Rhys Hoskins and Scott Kingery each homered for the Phillies.

Philadelphia starter Ben Lively gave up five earned runs in 5 2/3 innings but the bullpen — Adam Morgan, Yacksel Rios, Luis Garcia (1-1) and Hector Neris — held the Reds scoreless the rest of the game. Lively threw 100 pitches, 65 for strikes.

Neris gave up one hit but earned the save after a scoreless ninth.

Reds starter Cody Reed lasted only three innings on the mound and surrendered five runs — three earned — before being lifted.

Tucker Barnhart hit a home run for the Reds.

Trailing 1-0, the Phillies quickly took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Hoskins hit a two-run home run to left, scoring Carlos Santana.

The Phillies went ahead 3-1 in the second as Kingery slammed his first career homer just over the fence down the line in left.

In the third, the Reds tied the game 3-3 when Barnhart ripped a mammoth two-run homer to the seats in right. Lively’s fastball sat on the inner half of the plate, and Barnhart connected in a big way.

Santana’s RBI double in the fourth scored Cesar Hernandez for a 4-3 Phillies advantage.

Scooter Gennett doubled in the fourth, scoring Billy Hamilton to get the Reds within 5-4.

Hamilton’s infield single in the sixth barely eluded Lively, and the game was tied 5-5. Jorge Alfaro made an outstanding play on a wild pitch as Hamilton tried to score all the way from second base. The Phillies catcher raced back, grabbed the ball and threw to Morgan, who put the tag on Hamilton and kept the game tied.

Williams’ pinch-hit homer in the bottom of the eighth came off Reds reliever Kevin Quackenbush (0-1) to put the Phillies ahead 6-5.

—Field Level Media