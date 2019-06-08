Bruce, Realmuto help Phillies past Reds

Jay Bruce homered and had two RBIs, J.T. Realmuto added two hits and the host Philadelphia Phillies opened a three-game series with a 4-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin was quite effective in 6 1/3 innings as he gave up four hits and two runs, one earned. Eflin (6-5) struck out six and walked four after missing his previous start with back tightness.

Hector Neris tossed a scoreless ninth for his 13th save in 13 opportunities.

The Phillies have won three in a row.

Joey Votto contributed a home run and had two hits for the Reds, who have dropped two straight.

Reds starter Tyler Mahle (2-6) allowed four hits and three runs — two earned — in five innings and threw only 73 pitches before being lifted.

Votto ripped a solo homer in the first inning, his fifth of the season, for a quick 1-0 Reds lead. It was Votto’s 274th career home run and his first since May 14.

The Reds loaded the bases with two outs in the second but were unable to capitalize as Nick Senzel grounded out to third to end the threat.

The Phillies managed just one hit through the first four innings, a single by Realmuto.

Bruce connected on a two-run homer in the fifth to put the Phillies ahead 2-1. Bruce’s 18th homer was lifted into the seats in left-center field.

Bruce now has four home runs in his first four games with the Phillies.

The Phillies pushed their lead to 3-1 in the fifth when Scott Kingery scored on a throwing error by Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart.

The Reds closed within 3-2 in the sixth with an RBI single to center by Jose Iglesias.

Philadelphia added another unearned run in the eighth on a throwing error by Jose Peraza for a 4-2 advantage. Cesar Hernandez came scurrying home with the insurance run on the fielder’s choice by Jean Segura.

The Reds had runners on first and second with two outs in the ninth, but Eugenio Suarez struck out swinging.

—Field Level Media