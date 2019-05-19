Harper's blast lifts Phillies over Rockies

EditorsNote: 10th graf, change Brian to Bryan; same graf, Segura singled, not walked; several smaller changes throughout

May 19, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Colorado Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) hits a home run during the first inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper hit a tiebreaking home run during a four-run sixth inning, J.T. Realmuto also went deep, and the host Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies 7-5 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Andrew McCutchen had two hits and two RBIs, and Andrew Knapp walked three times and scored two runs for Philadelphia. Edgar Garcia (1-0) faced one batter to get the win, and Pat Neshek picked up his third save.

Ryan McMahon hit two home runs and Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story also went deep for the Rockies, who have dropped four of their first five on an eight-game road trip.

Blackmon led off the game by hitting his 10th home run on an 0-2 pitch. The Rockies threatened for more but couldn’t cash in against starter Jerad Eickhoff.

The Phillies mounted a threat in the bottom of the first but couldn’t score off Colorado left-hander Kyle Freeland, but they did capitalize in the second inning.

Maikel Franco and Scott Kingery led off with singles, and Knapp walked to load the bases with no outs. One out later, McCutchen singled to drive in two, and Knapp scored on Harper’s groundout to make it 3-1.

Chad Bettis relieved Freeland, who had his shortest non-injury start of his career. Freeland allowed three runs and four hits in 1 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out two.

The Rockies got within 3-2 on McMahon’s two-out home run in the fourth inning, and they took the lead in the fifth.

Bettis led off with a walk, Blackmon hit into a forceout and Story connected for his 10th home run to left field to give Colorado a 4-3 lead. McMahon’s second home run of the game and fifth of the season, a two-out solo shot in the sixth, made it 5-3, but Philadelphia rallied in the bottom of the inning.

Knapp led off with his second walk of the game and Realmuto homered off of Bryan Shaw (2-1) to tie it. It was Realmuto’s fifth of the season. After Jean Segura singled, Mike Dunn relieved Shaw and allowed Harper’s ninth homer of the season to give the Phillies a 7-5 lead.

