Phillies use five-run fifth to beat Dodgers, win series

Carlos Santana hit a three-run triple and Jake Arrieta earned his eighth win as the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 on Wednesday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies took two out of three games from the Dodgers in a series between teams that started the day atop their respective divisions, the National League East and NL West.

Santana’s triple was part of the Phillies’ tie-breaking, five-run fifth inning. He battled back from an 0-2 count against southpaw Scott Alexander by hitting an opposite-field line drive on a pitch off the outside corner.

Rhys Hoskins and Scott Kingery added solo home runs as the Phillies overcame three throwing errors. Two of them were by catcher Andrew Knapp, both in the first inning, who later redeemed himself with an RBI double in the game-deciding fifth inning.

Wednesday’s game started just about 10 hours after Tuesday’s contest ended with a 16-inning Phillies walk-off win, a game that ended after 1 a.m. local time.

Dodgers rookie Walker Buehler (4-3) took Wednesday’s loss, allowing five hits, one walk and five runs in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five.

Arrieta (8-6) allowed five hits, two walks and three runs (two earned) in six innings. He had entered the game having allowed the most unearned runs in the majors this season at 16 and gave up another such tally in the first inning.

Joc Pederson hit a leadoff single past a right-side shift and tried to steal second on a 3-2 count. Knapp caught a curveball on a short hop for ball four but still threw to second, sailing his toss way high and into center field, allowing Pederson to advance to third.

Pederson then scored on Matt Kemp’s sacrifice fly, and Knapp later threw another ball into center field on Manny Machado’s stolen base, though Arrieta got out of the inning.

Knapp led off the bottom of the first by striking out looking, he had a 13-pitch at-bat which may have helped the next batter, Hoskins, who homered on a 97-mph fastball, tying the score 1-1. It was his 18th homer of the season, 12 of them at home.

The Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the fifth on rookie Kingery’s opposite-field home, a play umpires reviewed and upheldr. But the Phillies weren’t done with their fifth-inning barrage. Knapp hit his RBI double, and, two walks later, Santana hit his second triple of the year.

The Dodgers cut their deficit to 6-3 with two runs in the sixth. Pederson led off with a double, and one out later Max Muncy lofted his 24th homer of the season.

Philadelphia closed the scoring with Nick Williams’ two-out, RBI single in the eighth.

