Phillies rally for split with Dodgers

Rhys Hoskins ripped a go-ahead two-run single to highlight a four-run seventh inning as the host Philadelphia Phillies recorded a 7-6 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday afternoon.

Jul 18, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Haseley belted his first career homer, and Bryce Harper drove in two runs for the Phillies, who salvaged a split of the four-game series to improve to 3-4 since the All-Star break.

Enrique Hernandez homered twice among his three hits and drove in four runs while Matt Beaty also went deep and finished with three hits for the Dodgers.

Philadelphia erased a two-run deficit in the seventh inning by erupting for four runs to seize a 7-5 lead.

Jean Segura’s single to center off Dylan Floro (4-3) plated Haseley, and Harper’s base hit to right off Joe Kelly brought in Roman Quinn to forge a tie at 5. Hoskins promptly bounced a ball inside the first base line to plate both Segura and Harper, giving the Phillies a two-run advantage.

The late uprising made a winner out of Ranger Suarez (2-0), who allowed just one hit in 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Adam Morgan bridged the gap to Hector Neris, who overcame Alex Verdugo’s homer with two outs in the ninth inning to secure his 18th save. Neris, who had blown save chances in three of his previous four opportunities, is currently appealing a three-game suspension issued by Major League Baseball for hitting David Freese with a pitch Tuesday in the Phillies’ 9-8 win over the Dodgers.

Los Angeles seized a 2-1 lead with two swings of the bat in the second inning.

Beaty deposited a 1-1 fastball from Aaron Nola over the wall in right field for his fourth homer of the season and second of the series.

Hernandez wasted little time giving the Dodgers their first lead by sending a 1-2 curveball over the wall in left.

The advantage was short-lived, however, as Haseley crushed a 2-2 fastball from Ross Stripling over the wall in right-center field to forge a tie at 2.

After J.T. Realmuto’s sacrifice fly in the third gave Philadelphia a 3-2 lead, Los Angeles answered in the next inning as Beaty reached on an infield single before Hernandez deposited a 2-1 changeup from Nola into the seats in left field.

Beaty led off the sixth inning with a double before coming home on Hernandez’s single to center to give the Dodgers a 5-3 lead.

