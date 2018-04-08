Anderson's tie-breaking double helps Marlins snap skid

Rookie Brian Anderson hit a two-run, tie-breaking double in the eighth inning, leading the Miami Marlins to a 6-3 win over the host Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday afternoon.

Marlins veteran backup catcher Bryan Holaday, who pitched a scoreless inning in an emergency situation on Saturday when the Phillies rolled to a 20-1 win, added an RBI single in the eighth.

Four Marlins relievers — Chris O’Grady, Odrisamer Despaigne (2-0), Drew Steckenrider and Brad Ziegler — combined to pitch five scoreless innings. Ziegler got the save, the first for any Marlins pitcher this season.

The Marlins snapped a four-game losing streak in which they were outscored 36-6.

Philadelphia had a two-game win streak broken. Reliever Luis Garcia (0-1) took the loss.

Right-hander Jake Arrieta made his Phillies debut and left with a no-decision. Arrieta, who signed a three-year, $75 million contract on March 12, lasted just four innings. He allowed three this, two walks, three runs, two earned, and struck out five.

Marlins rookie Trevor Richards also earned a no-decision. He allowed six hits, three walks and three runs, striking out two.

Miami opened the scoring in the first. Miguel Rojas, with just four career homers in 872 at-bats entering Sunday, pulled a solo shot to left, a line drive that cut through the wind. After Rojas’ homer, the Marlins kept their rally going with a two-run opposite-field single by rookie Braxton Lee, who sliced a curve to shallow left.

The Phillies got on the board in the bottom of the first, cutting Miami’s lead to 3-2. Leadoff batter Cesar Hernandez pulled a double to right, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Carlos Santana’s sacrifice fly. Odubel Herrera then hustled his way to a double, scoring on Nick Williams’ single.

Herrera’s speed was a factor again in the third. He beat out an infield single and ran home from first on Rhys Hoskins’ double to left-center, tying the score at 3.

Miami’s winning rally in the eighth began when Rojas was hit by a pitch and Starlin Castro walked. Anderson then hit a 2-2 changeup to right-center to put Miami up 5-3. Holaday’s RBI single to center closed the scoring.

