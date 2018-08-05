Cabrera's late HR leads Phils to four-game sweep over Marlins

Asdrubal Cabrera hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the visiting Miami Marlins 5-3 Sunday afternoon to complete a sweep of the four-game series.

The Marlins had tied the game in the seventh on a two-run homer by Derek Dietrich followed by a solo shot by Justin Bour.

After Pat Neshek (1-0) was perfect in the top of the eighth for Philadelphia, Nick Williams led off the bottom of the eighth with a single against Drew Steckenrider (3-2).

Cabrera hit his 20th homer, and second for the Phillies since being acquired from the New York Mets on July 27, with one out to give Philadelphia the lead for good.

Tommy Hunter pitched around a single in the ninth to earn his second save of the season.

The Phillies, in first place in the National League East, have won five in a row while the last-place Marlins have lost six straight.

Marlins starter Dan Straily allowed two runs, one hit, five walks and hit a batter in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out seven.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola allowed two runs, seven hits and two walks while striking out two in six-plus innings.

The Marlins had runners at the corners with two out in the first inning after the first of three singles on the game by Brian Anderson, a walk by Starlin Castro, and a deep flyout to right by Bour that advanced Anderson. Martin Prado, however, flied out to center to end the inning.

The Marlins had runners at second and third with two out in the fifth after Straily walked, Dietrich singled and Anderson grounded out to move each runner up a base. But Castro grounded out to shortstop to end the inning.

Philadelphia took a 3-0 lead in the sixth. Cesar Hernandez led off with a walk and, with one out, Williams walked, the fifth allowed by Straily. Adam Conley took over and walked Carlos Santana to load the bases. One out later Odubel Herrera hit a two-run single, only the second hit of the game by the Phillies to that point and Maikel Franco added an RBI single.

Isaac Galloway led off the Marlins seventh with an infield single and Dietrich hit his 14th homer of the season. Seranthony Dominguez replaced Nola and struck out two batters before allowing Bour’s game-tying homer, his 19th of the season.

—Field Level Media