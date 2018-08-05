Eflin goes 8, Phillies hit 4 Hrs in rout of Marlins

Zach Eflin pitched a season-high eight innings and the Philadelphia Phillies supported him with four home runs to defeat the visiting Miami Marlins 8-3 at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday night.

Eflin (8-3) gave up three runs, four hits and no walks while striking out six before leaving for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the eighth.

Nick Williams hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Asdrubal Cabrera and Cesar Hernandez each added a two-run blast, and Carlos Santana chipped in with a solo shot.

The Phillies have won four in a row, including the first three games of their four-game series with the Marlins. Miami has dropped five straight.

Miguel Rojas hit a two-run blast and Justin Bour added a solo homer for the Marlins.

Adam Morgan pitched around a walk in the ninth for the Phillies.

Marlins starter Jose Urena (3-11) gave up six runs, eight hits (including three of the home runs), and two walks while striking out three in five innings.

Hernandez led off the bottom of the first with a single, Rhys Hoskins walked and Williams hit his 15th homer of the season for a 3-0 Phillies lead before the Marlins recorded an out.

The Phillies upped the lead to 5-0 in the third when Santana singled and Cabrera followed with his 19th homer of the season, his first with the Phillies.

Eflin was perfect through the first four innings, but Bour led off the fifth with his 18th homer of the season, his third against the Phillies this season and the second against Eflin.

Santana led off the bottom of the fifth with his 17th homer of the season to restore the five-run lead. It was his third hit of the game.

The Phillies stretched the lead to 8-1 in the sixth against Jarlin Garcia when Roman Quinn singled and stole second before Hernandez hit his ninth homer of the season. It was his first homer batting right-handed.

Rojas hit his eighth homer of the season — and first since May 20 — after Castro singled in the eighth to trim the lead to 8-3.

Javy Guerra was perfect for the Marlins in the bottom of the eighth.

