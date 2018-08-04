Phillies pull away late to beat Marlins

Roman Quinn had a two-run double, Rhys Hoskins and Jorge Alfaro each added two hits including RBI singles and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the visiting Miami Marlins 5-1 on Friday night.

Phillies starter Vince Velasquez (8-8) allowed no runs, two hits and one walk while striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings.

Seranthony Dominguez pitched around a double in 1 1/3 innings to earn his 12th save.

Miami starter Trevor Richards (3-6) allowed one run, four hits and two walks and struck out seven in five innings.

The Phillies scored once in the third. Velasquez led off with his second career double, took third when Cesar Hernandez flied out to center and scored on a single to center by Hoskins.

The Marlins did not have a base runner until Brian Anderson walked with one out in the fourth.

The Marlins got their first hit with two out in the fifth on a single by Miguel Rojas.

Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco made a sensational play on a diving play with a seated throw to retire Magneuris Sierra to start the sixth inning.

Tayron Guerrero took over for Richards in the sixth and pitched around a walk and a single.

Anderson led off the seventh with a double and took third when J.T. Realmuto grounded out to shortstop.

Aaron Loup replaced Velasquez and hit Justin Bour with a pitch. Victor Arano replaced Loup and finished the inning on a strikeout and a popup.

Miami’s Elieser Hernandez allowed a two-out walk in the bottom of the seventh to Hernandez, who took third on a double by Hoskins. Adam Conley took over for Miami and uncorked a run-scoring wild pitch before ending the inning on a groundout.

Philadelphia’s Pat Neshek allowed singles by Sierra, Starlin Castro and Anderson in the eighth as the Marlins cut the lead to 2-1. Dominguez replaced Neshek with two out and ended the inning on a strikeout.

The Phillies added three runs in the bottom of the eighth against Javy Guerra. Franco reached first base with one out on an error by Riddle at shortstop, Nick Williams singled and Alfaro was given an RBI single on a misplayed fly to center. After a passed ball, Quinn hit a two-run double.

—Field Level Media