Phils beat Marlins in bullpen battle

Cesar Hernandez hit a three-run homer and seven Philadelphia relievers combined for seven scoreless innings as the Phillies rallied to defeat the visiting Miami Marlins 5-4 Saturday night.

Left-hander Austin Davis and right-handers Victor Arano, Luis Garcia (3-1), Edubray Ramos, Hector Neris, Tommy Hunter and Pat Neshek combined to allow only two hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out eight. Neshek pitched the ninth to earn his fifth save of the season.

The Phillies (76-71), who are in second place in the National League’s East Division, rallied from a four-run deficit to win their second in a row. The last-place Marlins (57-91) suffered their fifth consecutive defeat.

The Marlins took a 4-0 lead in the top of the second.

With one out, Derek Dietrich lined a double to center. An out later, Austin Dean singled to center, scoring Dietrich. Magneuris Sierra lined a single to left, sending Dean to second. After a walk to pinch-hitter Peter O’Brien, JT Riddle cleared the bases with a double to center.

The Phillies responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning.

Wilson Ramos led off with a walk and took third when Carlos Santana reached on a two-base fielding error by Dean, the Marlins’ left fielder. Aaron Altherr walked to load the bases.

Two strikeouts later, pinch-hitter Justin Bour lined a two-run single off the glove of third baseman Brian Anderson.

The Phillies took the lead in the fifth off reliever Drew Rucinski (4-2), a right-hander.

Asdrubel Cabrera led off with a line-drive double to right field. After Odubel Herrera was hit by a pitch, Hernandez hit a three-run shot to right-center field, his 12th homer of the season.

Right-hander Vince Velasquez, the Phillies’ starter, went just two innings. He allowed four runs on four hits, with one walk and four strikeouts.

Marlins left-hander Jarlin Garcia retired all three batters he faced in the first inning before being replaced as Miami made use of its expanded bullpen in September. Rucinski allowed three runs in his only inning of relief.

—Field Level Media