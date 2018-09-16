Urena, beats Phils, helps Marlins avoid sweep

Jose Urena pitched five strong innings and Peter O’Brien hit a go-ahead home run as the Miami Marlins defeated the host Philadelphia Phillies 6-4 Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.

The Marlins (58-91), who are in last place in the National League East, snapped a five-game skid. The second-place Phillies (76-72) had their two-game winning streak snapped.

Urena (7-12), a right-hander, allowed one run on three hits, with one walk and four strikeouts.

Since being ejected and subsequently suspended after hitting Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr. on his first pitch of the game on Aug. 15, Urena is 4-0 with a 2.16 ERA and has allowed one earned run in four of his past five starts, flashing the form he showed in 2017 when he went 14-7.

The only run Urena allowed came on Phillies leadoff hitter Cesar Hernandez’s first-pitch homer to right-center field in the bottom of the first inning. It was Hernandez’s 13th home run of the season and his second in as many days.

The Marlins took a 2-1 lead on O’Brien’s two-run shot, his second, to left-center field with two outs in the fourth inning off Philadelphia right-hander Nick Pivetta (7-13).

Miami added a run in the fifth as Austin Dean led off by grounding a single into right field and scored on Bryan Holaday’s line-drive double to right.

Pivetta allowed three runs on four hits in five innings. He walked one and struck out eight.

Leading 3-1, the Marlins pulled away with three runs in the sixth off right-hander Luis Garcia.

Starlin Castro and Derek Dietrich led off the inning with back-to-back singles, with Castro advancing to third on the latter. Castro scored on a sacrifice fly by O’Brien, and Lewis Brinson then lined a run-scoring triple to center field. Brinson scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-1.

The Phillies scored in the seventh as J.P. Crawford was hit by a pitch from right-hander Kyle Barraclough leading off the inning. Crawford took third on a one-out double by Aaron Altherr and scored on Roman Quinn’s fielder’s choice.

Philadelphia scored its final runs in the ninth off left-hander Adam Conley. Altherr hit a two-out double to center field and Quinn grounded a run-scoring single to center. Quinn took second on defensive indifference and scored on a fielding error by second baseman Castro. But Conley struck out Rhys Hoskins on a 3-2 pitch to end the game.

