15th-inning error carries Phils past Marlins

Rhys Hoskins scored on a 15th-inning error, and the Philadelphia Phillies emerged with a 5-4 walk-off win over the visiting Miami Marlins on Friday night.

Sep 27, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Vince Velasquez (21) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hoskins opened the bottom of the 15th by being hit by a pitch from reliever Adam Conley (2-11). Phil Gosselin then walked, and Andrew Knapp’s sacrifice moved the runners to second and third.

Following an intentional walk to Maikel Franco, Adam Haseley hit a grounder that shortstop Miguel Rojas bobbled before throwing late to home plate as the Phillies (80-80) won the 5-hour, 13-minute marathon.

Ranger Suarez (6-1) pitched the final three innings for a Philadelphia bullpen that fired 11 scoreless innings.

Bryce Harper notched a triple, a double and two RBIs, and Cesar Hernandez had two doubles and two runs. Brad Miller tallied two hits and a run for Philadelphia, which broke its six-game losing streak.

Phillies shortstop Scott Kingery left the game after four innings, but no reason was given for his departure.

Miami’s Miguel Rojas recorded his third four-hit game of the year, going 4-for-6, reaching base five times and scoring twice, and Harold Ramirez went 3-for-7 with a solo homer. Starlin Castro had three hits, a double and an RBI.

Right fielder Lewis Brinson (foot) left the game after playing three innings for the Marlins, who used 11 pitchers.

Miami (56-104) took a lead in the first inning. Rojas was hit by a pitch from Phillies starter Vince Velasquez. Then, with Rojas running on a 1-0 pitch, Castro doubled over the third base bag to drive in the game’s first run.

Harper evened it in the bottom half for the Phillies when he stroked his first triple of the season to plate leadoff hitter Hernandez, who had hit a leadoff double.

Hoskins’ sacrifice fly gave Philadelphia its first lead at 2-1.

Ramirez immediately tied it by swatting a 1-0 fastball to straightway center for his 11th homer to lead off the second.

Miami scored twice in the third inning. Isan Diaz ripped a single to right to score Rojas, and Castro also came home when Diaz was caught in a rundown but advanced safely to second.

Haseley cut it to 4-3 when he ended a 12-pitch at-bat with a single to score Miller in the fourth, and Harper’s sacrifice fly tied it 4-4 in the fifth.

Both bullpens kept the opposition scoreless over the next four innings, which included Jose Quijada striking out Harper with two outs and the winning run on first in the ninth.

