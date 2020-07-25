Alcantara shines as Marlins top Phillies

Jesus Aguilar homered, Corey Dickerson and Miguel Rojas each added two hits, and the visiting Miami Marlins defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 on Friday in the season opener for both teams.

Jul 24, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara tossed 6 2/3 effective innings, giving up three hits and two runs, one earned, while striking out seven and walking two. Alcantara (1-0), the club’s lone All-Star last season, threw 87 pitches, 56 for strikes.

Brandon Kintzler pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the save.

Didi Gregorius hit a solo home run and also singled in his Phillies debut.

Philadelphia right-hander Aaron Nola, who was making his third straight Opening Day start, lasted 5 1/3 innings and allowed five hits and four runs. Nola (0-1) struck out seven and walked one.

The Marlins jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Jonathan Villar hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Francisco Cervelli.

The Phillies tied the game at 1 in the fifth when Gregorius blasted a leadoff home run into the seats in right.

In the sixth, Miami went back ahead on a 409-foot, two-run homer to center by Aguilar. After Nola was lifted, the Phillies brought in reliever Ramon Rosso for his major league debut. Rosso struggled with his control and ultimately tossed a run-scoring wild pitch for a 4-1 Miami lead.

Garrett Cooper added an RBI double against Rosso as the Marlins extended their advantage to 5-1 in the inning.

Philadelphia got within 5-2 in the seventh when Villar dropped a fly ball in center and Gregorius came all the way around from first to score.

The Phillies put runners on first and second with two outs in the eighth. J.T. Realmuto worked the count to 3-0 but eventually grounded out to end the threat.

Gregorius opened the ninth with a single, but Jean Segura followed with a flyout to shallow right. Jay Bruce then grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end the game.

—Field Level Media