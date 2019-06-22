Castillo’s double caps Marlins’ rally, sends Phils to sixth straight loss

Wilkin Castillo’s go-ahead two-run double capped a three-run seventh inning Saturday afternoon for the visiting Miami Marlins, who went on to beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-3.

Jun 22, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez (16) pitches in the first inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports

The Marlins have won three straight, including the first two games of the three-game series. The Phillies have dropped six straight and are 6-13 this month.

The Phillies carried a 3-1 lead into the seventh, thanks to a pair of third-inning solo homers by Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins and a fifth-inning RBI single by Harper. But the Marlins rallied against Adam Morgan (2-2), who, in his first appearance since coming off the injured list, issued a leadoff walk to Garrett Cooper and surrendered a single to Brian Anderson before giving up an RBI single to Starlin Castro.

Morgan then got two outs - via a grounder by Cesar Puello that ensnared Anderson in a rundown between third and home and a popup by J.T. Riddle - before he was relieved by Edubray Ramos, whose first pitch was laced to deep right by Castillo.

The Marlins added an insurance run in the eighth on Anderson’s RBI single.

Riddle opened the scoring with a third-inning solo homer.

Austin Brice (1-0), the second of four Marlins pitchers, earned the win with a perfect sixth. Wei-Yin Chen tossed 2 1/3 innings before exiting with one out and two on in the ninth in favor of Jose Quijada, who issued a two-out walk to Roman Quinn before earning his first big league save by inducing Cesar Hernandez to pop out with the bases loaded.

Anderson was the lone Marlins player with two hits. Harper, who batted leadoff for the third straight game, and Hernandez each had two hits.

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler was ejected in the fourth inning - the first ejection of his two-year managerial career.

—Field Level Media