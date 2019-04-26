Castro's 10th-inning blast sends Marlins past Phils

Starlin Castro hit a two-run home run off Phillies reliever Hector Neris with two outs in the 10th inning to lift the visiting Miami Marlins past the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Thursday.

Apr 25, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Sean Rodriquez (13) crosses home plate after hitting home run during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Neil Walker had three hits, including a pair of doubles, while Castro and Jorge Alfaro each added two hits. Walker’s second double in the 10th set up Castro for the go-ahead homer.

Marlins starter Caleb Smith was solid once again, going six innings and giving up three hits and one run while striking out eight.

Tayron Guerrero (1-0), who reached 101 miles per hour on the radar gun, earned the win with a scoreless ninth. Sergio Romo picked up his fourth save in four chances this season.

Sean Rodriguez hit a solo home run and Cesar Hernandez had two hits for the Phillies.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola was very effective, throwing 103 pitches in 6 2/3 innings while allowing seven hits and one run. Neris (0-1) picked up the loss.

In the second inning, Rodriguez slammed a solo homer to right-center field for a 1-0 Phillies lead.

Martin Prado hit an RBI single in the third as Miami tied the game at 1. It was Prado’s 600th career RBI.

Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto had an eventful at-bat against Smith in the first inning, as he faced 16 pitches and fouled off 10 before eventually striking out.

Smith gave up a leadoff single in the fifth but then struck out the side and the game remained tied at 1.

In the sixth, Andrew McCutchen opened with a double but was stranded at third when Bryce Harper popped up and Rhys Hoskins flied out.

The Marlins had runners at first and third with two outs in the seventh, but Phillies reliever Adam Morgan got pinch hitter Isaac Galloway to fly out to center, ending the threat.

In the ninth, Galloway hit a single to center off Neris, but Nick Williams threw out Miguel Rojas at home. Realmuto placed a clean tag on Rojas, who tried a headfirst slide.

—Field Level Media