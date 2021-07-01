Marlins use two-out magic in 5th to upstage Phillies

Adam Duvall homered, doubled and singled, Joe Panik had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs and the Miami Marlins defeated the host Philadelphia Phillies 11-6 on Wednesday.

Starling Marte had four hits and Garrett Cooper added three for the Marlins, who set a season high with 18 hits.

Sandy Leon had a double and two RBIs and Jesus Sanchez had two hits and two RBIs.

Marlins starter Jordan Holloway lasted only three-plus innings and gave up four hits and five runs with five strikeouts and five walks as the Phillies built an early lead.

Zach Pop (1-0) earned the win in relief.

Bryce Harper led the Phillies with two home runs, a single and two RBIs. Harper now has 13 home runs this season, all solo shots. Nick Maton added a triple and two RBIs for the Phillies.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola (5-5) tossed 4 2/3 innings and allowed nine hits and seven runs with 11 strikeouts and no walks after striking out 12 in his previous outing.

The Marlins jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Panik ripped a solo home run to right field in his first at-bat since being acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Harper crushed a solo homer to center and Maton added a two-run triple for a 3-1 Phillies lead in the second. Odubel Herrera then contributed a sacrifice fly for a 4-1 advantage.

In the fourth, Duvall hit a home run to close the Marlins within 4-2.

Philadelphia moved ahead 5-2 in the bottom of the fourth when Segura hit an RBI single to center.

Cooper, Miguel Rojas and Sanchez each contributed RBI singles with two outs in the fifth as the Marlins tied the game. Panik greeted reliever Neftali Perez with another RBI single for a 6-5 Marlins lead. Leon followed with a two-run double for a three-run advantage. The Marlins had six consecutive hits in the inning.

After a short rain delay, Cooper provided an infield RBI single for a 9-5 lead in the sixth.

After the Marlins tacked on a 10th run on an error, Harper homered again in the seventh to close the Phillies within 10-6.

--Field Level Media