Phillies belt three homers, outslug Marlins

Nick Williams, Andrew McCutchen and Rhys Hoskins homered to lead the host Philadelphia Phillies to a 12-9 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday night.

Apr 27, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Nick Williams (5) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Richards (in black) during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

The Marlins, who trailed 10-1 before scoring eight consecutive runs over three innings, were led by Curtis Granderson, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Jorge Alfaro, who slugged a two-run homer against his former team.

However, Hoskins’ two-run homer in the eighth ended Miami’s run, and Hector Neris pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his fourth save.

The Phillies have won 3 of 4 while the Marlins have lost 3 of 4.

Phillies shortstop Jean Segura, playing his first game since returning from the disabled list after recovering from a hamstring injury, was beaned in the second inning. There were no immediate updates on the severity of the injury to Segura, who was removed from the game immediately after getting hit in the head by a 90 mph fastball from Trevor Richards.

Jake Arrieta (4-2) earned the win but allowed nine hits, two walks and five runs in five innings. He struck out five.

Arrieta was supported by Bryce Harper, Maikel Franco, Sean Rodriguez and Hoskins, each of whom had two RBIs.

Richards (0-4) allowed six hits, two walks and five runs in four innings. He struck out three.

Richards allowed four of his runs in the second inning. With one out, Williams pulled his solo homer to right-center, connecting on a hanging changeup that landed in the Phillies bullpen.

Following the homer, Cesar Hernandez and Franco singled and moved up on a bunt. Hernandez scored on a passed ball charged to Alfaro, and Harper later capped the rally with a two-run double.

Miami scored in the third. Richards led off with an opposite-field single down the first base line. After a walk, a forceout and a Brian Anderson single, Starlin Castro had a run-scoring groundout.

Philadelphia answered with McCutchen’s solo homer in the fourth and a five-run fifth that featured Franco’s two-run single and Rodriguez’s two-run double. Arrieta added an RBI infield single in the inning, and the barrage gave the Phillies a 10-1 lead.

Miami rallied with a four-run sixth, getting Jon Berti’s RBI single, Miguel Prado’s sacrifice fly and Granderson’s two-run double.

Alfaro’s two-run, opposite-field homer in the seventh, and eighth-inning RBIs from Miguel Rojas (groundout) and Anderson (single) closed Miami’s deficit to 10-9.

Hoskins’ blast extended Philadelphia’s lead back to three.

