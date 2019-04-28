Segura has three hits as Phillies top Marlins

EditorsNote: Adds second wild pitch leading to Phillies’ final run, adds pitching stats, other minor edits

Apr 28, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) rounds third base to score a run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Eflin pitched his first complete game since 2016 and Jean Segura, back in the lineup one day after being beaned, had three hits to lead the host Philadelphia Phillies to a 5-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

Segura went 3-for-4, including an RBI triple, raising his batting average to .347. He also scored two runs after being removed from Saturday’s game after being hit in the batting helmet by a Trevor Richards 90 mph fastball. Segura stayed on the ground for a few minutes but then left the field on his own power and cleared concussion tests.

Eflin (3-3), who threw 77 of his 107 pitches for strikes, struck out three and walked none. He scattered seven hits — all singles — and threw first-pitch strikes to 24 of the 32 batters he faced as the Phillies won for the fourth time in their past five games.

Pablo Lopez (2-4) took the loss, giving up three hits, three walks and four runs in 5 2/3 innings. He also struck out four.

Philadelphia opened the scoring with one run in the first. Bryce Harper drew a two-out walk on a full count and scored from first on Rhys Hoskins’ double off the wall in left. Hoskins hit a 94 mph fastball, also on a full count.

The Phillies stretched their lead to 3-0 in the third. Andrew McCutchen drew another full-count walk and scored when Segura grounded an opposite-field triple just past diving first baseman Martin Prado. Segura then scored on Harper’s groundout.

Miami got on the board in the fourth. Prado hit a leadoff single and came around to score when Miguel Rojas beat out a chopper up the middle.

The Phillies got that run back in the sixth. Segura hit a leadoff single and scored from third when Lopez bounced a curveball behind batter Nick Williams.

Philadelphia increased its lead to 5-1 in the eighth, and a walk once again started the rally. McCutchen took ball four to lead off the inning, advanced on a Segura single and then moved to third and scored on a pair of wild pitches by reliever Tayron Guerrero, who sailed a fastball high.

—Field Level Media