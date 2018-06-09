Choi's grand slam helps Brewers rout Phillies

Pinch hitter Ji-Man Choi hit a grand slam as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers trounced Jake Arrieta and the Philadelphia Phillies 12-3 on Saturday.

Choi’s second homer of the season, in his 32nd plate appearance, was the only hit in the sixth inning for the Brewers. Milwaukee entered the frame trailing 3-2, and loaded the bases with one out on catcher’s interference, a walk and a hit batsman. Arrieta (5-4) then exited after throwing 106 pitches.

Right-hander Luis Garcia got a quick strikeout, but the lefty-hitting Choi ripped a 97 mph fastball down the left-field line for his first career slam.

The NL Central-leading Brewers have won the first two games of the series. The Phillies have lost four straight and seven of eight.

The comeback made a winner of lefty starter Brent Suter (6-4), who held the Phillies to a three-run homer by Rhys Hoskins, his seventh, in the third inning, which erased a 2-0 Milwaukee lead.

It was Hoskins’ first game back from the 10-day disabled list due to a fractured jaw from fouling a ball off his face on May 28.

Suter went five innings, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out five.

Arrieta had uncharacteristic control problems, walking three in 5 1/3 innings. He gave up four hits and five runs (four earned) and struck out four.

Arrieta had allowed only three home runs in 64 1/3 innings, but in the first inning, he left a sinker up in the strike zone and Jesus Aguilar hammered it out to right field for a 2-0 lead.

The Brewers scored four more in the seventh against reliever Adam Morgan. Aguilar doubled in one, Ryan Braun singled in another and Jonathan Villar hit his fifth home run, a two-run shot.

The three RBIs give Aguilar 37 on the season. Christian Yelich had three hits and scored twice, and Braun had two hits, including his first triple of the season as the Brewers tacked on two more in the ninth.

Four Brewers relievers worked a scoreless inning apiece, allowing a combined two hits and two walks while striking out three.

Hoskins had two of the Phillies’ six hits.

The Phillies made room for Hoskins by putting rookie outfielder Dylan Cozens on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left quad. Cozens has a home run and two RBIs in 11 plate appearances.

