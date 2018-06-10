Eflin strikes out 9 as Phillies snap 4-game skid

Phillies right-hander Zach Eflin pitched six innings, allowing two runs while striking out nine, and Rhys Hoskins drove in two runs as host Philadelphia broke a four-game losing streak by holding on for a 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday to salvage one game of their three-game series.

The NL Central-leading Brewers saw their winning streak end at two games.

Eflin (3-2), handed a 4-2 lead after the Phillies scored three runs in the fifth, fanned the last four batters he faced, including striking out the side in the sixth. He gave up just three hits and one walk.

Right-hander Seranthony Dominguez allowed a Ryan Braun RBI single in the eighth. In two innings, Dominguez gave up three hits and struck out four.

Phillies right-hander Luis Garcia got into a jam with two outs in the ninth, giving up a single to pinch hitter Domingo Santana and a double to Lorenzo Cain, who had two of Milwaukee’s eight hits. But right-hander Tommy Hunter got Christian Yelich to ground out for his first save of the season.

Trailing 2-1 in the fifth, Philadelphia got some help from shaky infield play by the Brewers.

Dan Jennings (3-2), who relieved starter Brandon Woodruff, gave up a leadoff single. An error by third baseman Travis Shaw allowed a second batter get on base, and Eflin reached when first baseman Jesus Aguilar threw late to third trying for a force out.

Cesar Hernandez walked to force in a run, Hoskins hit a sacrifice fly to score a second run, and a third scored when Odubel Herrera, who went 0-for-13 in the series with seven strikeouts, barely beat the throw to first on a double-play attempt.

In four innings, Woodruff, just recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs, gave up just an unearned run and one hit, with two walks and three strikeouts.

With the Brewers down 1-0 in the top of the fifth, Braun, who had two hits, led off with a double and eventually scored on Cain’s infield hit off Eflin’s pitching hand. Yelich drew a bases-loaded walk to score the second run.

The Phillies’ J.P. Crawford had two hits, including a double.

