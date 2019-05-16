Aguilar, Braun power Brewers over Phillies

Jesus Aguilar ripped a two-run single and Gio Gonzalez tossed 5 1/3 strong innings as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers recorded a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

May 15, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jean Segura (2) heads back to the dugout after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Braun had an RBI single among his two hits and joined Lorenzo Cain in scoring twice for the Brewers, who have won nine of their last 12 games.

Gonzalez (2-0) overcame Jean Segura’s solo homer in the first inning for the lone run he allowed. He scattered seven hits and struck out three before three relievers bridged the gap to Josh Hader, who retired the side in the ninth for his 11th save.

Andrew McCutchen had an RBI single in the seventh inning for the Phillies, who have lost two straight after winning 11 of their previous 15.

Jake Arrieta (4-4) and the Philadelphia defense fell apart in the third inning, as the 2015 National League Cy Young Award winner walked the first two batters — including Gonzalez.

Milwaukee loaded the bases after second baseman Cesar Hernandez eschewed a likely out at second base and threw late in a bid to get Christian Yelich at first. Third baseman Sean Rodriguez handled a soft grounder by Braun in the next at-bat, but rather than step on the bag in an attempt to try for a double play, he began to chase the oncoming runner before throwing home for one out.

Mike Moustakas then walked the bases loaded to give the Brewers a 2-1 lead before Aguilar made the Phillies pay for their mental miscues with a two-run single to center field.

In the fifth, McCutchen saw Moustakas’ fly ball carom off his glove in deep center field, allowing Braun to score from first base to boost Milwaukee’s lead to 5-1.

Braun wasted no time continuing his solid hitting at Citizens Bank Park, singling to center to plate Cain with the game’s first run in the first inning. Braun entered the game batting a robust .406 with 14 homers and 43 RBIs in 36 career contests in Philadelphia.

Segura forged a tie in the bottom of the inning, depositing a 2-1 fastball from Gonzalez over the wall in center field for his third homer of the season.

Actor Bruce Willis threw the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game. The “Die Hard” star likely won’t be “Moonlighting” as a pitcher, though, as his toss reached Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola on one hop.

