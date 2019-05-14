Hernandez, Phillies rally past Brewers

EditorsNote: Added note that Moustakas’ HR was his 10th, plus new photo; Fixed typo in 12th graf - ‘race’

May 13, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws the ball during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Cesar Hernandez homered and had two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Milwaukee Brewers 7-4 on Monday.

Andrew McCutchen, J.T. Realmuto and Maikel Franco each added two hits for the Phillies, who won their third in a row.

The game was delayed at the start by rain for 52 minutes.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola lasted only three innings after allowing five hits and three runs on 84 pitches. Adam Morgan (2-1) picked up the win with 1 1/3 innings of shutout relief. Pat Neshek earned his second save with a scoreless ninth.

Lorenzo Cain led the Brewers with his first career five-hit contest, but he grounded out in his sixth at-bat to end the game.

Milwaukee’s Mike Moustakas added a solo homer, his 10th of the season.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta gave up seven hits and two runs, one earned, in four innings. Matt Albers (2-2) yielded a run in his lone inning.

Hernandez tied the game at 4 with a two-run homer in the fifth.

With the game tied in the seventh inning, Realmuto’s two-out double to left-center scored Jean Segura for a 5-4 Phillies advantage. Odubel Herrera followed with a two-run double for a 7-4 lead.

The Brewers jumped on top 2-0 in the first inning with an RBI double by Christian Yelich followed by an RBI triple by Yasmani Grandal.

Nola labored through the first by throwing a career-high 38 pitches to record three outs. Nola’s previous career high in an inning had been 34 pitches.

The Phillies tied the game at 2 on a bizarre play in the second. Nola hit a grounder to shortstop, scoring Hernandez. The ball was dropped by Brewers first baseman Eric Thames, allowing Franco to race home from second with the second run.

Moustakas’ solo homer leading off the third put Milwaukee ahead 3-2.

In the fourth, Cain ripped an RBI double off Austin Davis for a 4-2 Brewers lead.

Moustakas hit a hard liner to right with the bases loaded in the seventh but was denied when Bryce Harper made a diving catch.

—Field Level Media