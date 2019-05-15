Woodruff, Brewers down Phillies

Yasmani Grandal and Ryan Braun homered, and the visiting Milwaukee Brewers dispatched the Philadelphia Phillies 6-1 on Tuesday night.

May 14, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Grandal, Orlando Arcia and Keston Hiura had two hits apiece for the Brewers, who broke their three-game losing streak.

Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff (6-1) allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings. Woodruff walked five and struck out five. Jean Segura’s infield single in the first was the Phillies’ lone hit against the right-hander.

Segura produced two hits for the Phillies, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Philadelphia managed only five hits overall.

Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff (2-2) struggled through four innings. He allowed eight hits and five runs and saw his ERA balloon from 1.50 to 2.65.

The Brewers went ahead 3-0 when Grandal blasted a three-run homer to right field in the second inning. It was Grandal’s seventh long ball of the season.

Braun smacked his ninth home run of the year, a two-run shot in the third, as the Brewers went ahead 5-0.

Eickhoff then pitched out of major trouble in the fourth. The Brewers loaded the bases with one out but were unable to add to their five-run lead.

In the sixth, Bryce Harper made two stellar sliding catches into the wall near the bleachers in foul ground in right to keep the Phillies within five runs.

Milwaukee increased its advantage to 6-0 in the eighth when Ben Gamel blooped an RBI single with the bases loaded to center off Edgar Garcia. However, the Phillies reliever wriggled his way out of trouble by retiring Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich to prevent further damage.

Nick Williams began the bottom of the eighth with a single off Corbin Burnes, the Phillies’ second hit of the game, and moved to second on a throwing error. Segura then singled to center, scoring Williams. Harper and Rhys Hoskins struck out to end the threat.

Philadelphia’s Cesar Hernandez hit a one-out single in the ninth off Jacob Barnes and advanced to third on a double by Maikel Franco with two outs. Williams flied out to center to end the game.

—Field Level Media