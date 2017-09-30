Preview: Mets at Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies aim for their first four-game winning streak in two months when they continue a season-ending three-game series with the visiting New York Mets on Saturday. Home runs by three players and another solid outing by the bullpen helped the Phillies to a 6-2 win in Friday’s series opener.

They’ve hit 101 home runs at home - their highest total since 2009 (108) - and are 22-16 at Citizens Bank Park since the All-Star break. The Mets had their own three-game winning streak snapped in the loss and need to win one of their final two games to avoid falling shy of 70 victories for the first time since 2003. Jacob deGrom was scheduled to take Saturday’s start for New York, but a case of gastroenteritis has ended his season. Instead, Seth Lugo moves up a day to get the ball opposite Phillies right-hander Henderson Alvarez.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, WPIX (New York), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Seth Lugo (7-5, 4.72 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Henderson Alvarez (0-1, 3.60)

Lugo is coming off his best start of an otherwise difficult season, posting six scoreless innings and striking out seven to defeat Atlanta on Monday. It was the third time in the 27-year-old’s last four starts that he has allowed one or zero runs. Lugo gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings at Philadelphia on Aug. 11 in a no-decision while striking out a career-high eight.

Alvarez allowed four runs in five innings in his first start with the Phillies on Sept. 17 but was much better last Saturday. The one-time All-Star did not factor in the decision despite blanking Atlanta over five innings, finishing with two strikeouts and three walks. Alvarez is 5-2 with a 3.50 ERA in nine career starts against the Mets.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia’s bullpen boasts a 2.45 ERA over the last 31 games.

2. Mets 3B Asdrubal Cabrera is batting .349 in September.

3. Phillies C Jorge Alfaro had one of his team’s three homers Saturday and owns three straight two-hit games.

PREDICTION: Phillies 6, Mets 4