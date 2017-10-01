Preview: Mets at Phillies

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are facing offseasons certain to be filled with change, including new hires at manager. Before they begin in earnest to build toward 2018, the National League East rivals finish their regular seasons with one more contest in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.

The Mets will be looking for a series win for the 19th time in their last 22 sets with the Phillies after evening this one with an extra-inning triumph Saturday. Asdrubal Cabrera’s three-run homer in the 11th inning was the difference in the 7-4 win and it capped a four-hit effort for the veteran infielder, who is hitting .371 in September. Maikel Franco homered for the third time in his last four games and Rhys Hoskins - along with Franco one of many promising young bats Philadelphia will continue to build around - drove in his 48th run in his 49th game as the Phillies fell to 18-38 against New York since the start of 2015. Noah Syndergaard will make his second start since returning from the disabled list for the Mets but is expected to be limited to a pitch count of around 25 pitches.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (1-2, 3.18 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Nick Pivetta (7-10, 6.26)

A notable moment in New York’s spiral this season came when Syndergaard was rocked for five runs in 1 1/3 innings of a 23-5 loss at Washington on April 30 before the big righty was shelved with a tear in his lat muscle. He fought his way back to make a one-inning start Sept. 23 - also against the Nationals - and yielded a single in a scoreless frame that required only five pitches. Syndergaard’s last full start was against Philadelphia on April 20, when he struck out 10 and allowed three earned runs in seven innings, which left the 25-year-old at 4-1 with a 1.89 ERA in his career versus the Phillies.

Pivetta has won two straight starts while yielding two runs and nine hits with 12 strikeouts in 12 innings. He had perhaps his best start of the year at New York on July 2, allowing a run and one hit over seven innings to get the win, but was reached for 12 runs in 9 2/3 innings over the next two meetings with the Mets. The Canada native is 3-3 with a 5.80 ERA, but has 69 strikeouts in 59 innings at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia is 15-11 on Sundays, compared to 50-85 on all other days.

2. Phillies C Jorge Alfaro has four doubles and a home run during a five-game hitting streak.

3. Mets OF Norichika Aoki has seven walks and zero strikeouts over his last five games.

PREDICTION: Phillies 6, Mets 5