Mets stun Phillies with back-to-back HRs in ninth

Michael Conforto and Devin Mesoraco hit home runs on consecutive pitches in the ninth inning Friday night as the New York Mets stormed back to stun the Philadelphia Phillies, 3-1, at Citizens Bank Park.

The Mets won for just the eighth time in 24 games since an 11-1 start. The Phillies had a four-game winning streak snapped.

The Phillies were two outs away from extending their winning streak — and possibly moving into first place in the National League East for the first time since the final day of the 2011 season — when Wilmer Flores singled off Hector Neris (1-3).

Conforto hit an 0-1 pitch barely foul into the right field seats but left no doubt two pitches later, when he blasted a two-run homer off the advertising signage along the second deck in right field.

Mesoraco, who was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday afternoon in exchange for former ace right-handed pitcher Matt Harvey, followed with his first hit for the Mets, who scored as many runs on two pitches as they had in the previous 31 innings.

The rally made a winner out of AJ Ramos (2-2), who threw a perfect eighth. Jeurys Familia tossed a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his 11th save.

Conforto and Asdrubal Cabrera had two hits each.

Odubel Herrera’s first-inning homer stood up for eight innings thanks to Jake Arrieta and Tommy Hunter. Arrieta allowed five hits and two walks while striking out five over 7 1/3 innings — his longest outing since signing with Philadelphia in February. The Mets got just two runners beyond first base in the first eight innings.

Herrera and Scott Kingery had two hits apiece for the Phillies, who threatened often against Mets starter Steven Matz. The left-hander allowed five hits and four walks while striking out three in five innings but induced two double plays and forced Philadelphia to strand five runners in scoring position.

