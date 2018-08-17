Phils bounce back from ugly loss, gain DH split with Mets

EditorsNote: fixes spelling of “Eflin”

Zach Eflin recovered from a rocky beginning to last 6 2/3 solid innings and earn the win Thursday night as the Philadelphia Phillies salvaged the finale of an eventful doubleheader by beating the visiting New York Mets 9-6 at Citizens Bank Park.

With the victory, the Phillies moved back into a virtual tie with the Milwaukee Brewers for the two National League wild-card spots. The Mets had their two-game winning streak snapped.

The Mets set a bevy of records during a 24-4 win in the opener. It was the most lopsided win ever for New York, which scored the most runs and recorded the most hits (23) in team history. Jose Bautista also became the first National Leaguer to record seven RBIs in a game in which he did not start.

In addition, the Mets, who beat the Orioles 16-5 on Wednesday, scored 40 runs in a two-game span for the first time in team history, shattering the previous high of 34 runs set June 12-13, 1990.

The Mets appeared ready to keep pouring it on in the nightcap when Amed Rosario, Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto all laced doubles within the game’s first four pitches. Conforto’s two-run hit put New York on top, but Eflin wriggled out of the jam without sustaining any more damage and retired 15 of 19 batters between the first and the sixth.

The Phillies took the lead for good in the bottom of the first. Cesar Hernandez led off with a single against Steven Matz, and Nick Williams singled with one out before Rhys Hoskins homered down the left field line.

The Phillies ended Matz’s night with three more runs in the second. Scott Kingery hit a leadoff homer and Wilson Ramos delivered a two-run single before Hernandez stole home as Williams got himself caught in a rundown between first and second.

Hernandez (double) and Williams (single) added RBI hits in the sixth.

Eflin tired in the seventh, when he gave up a one-out RBI double to Rosario and a two-out, run-scoring single to Conforto before Luis Garcia got the final out. Eflin (9-4) allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five.

Philadelphia’s Victor Arano worked a hitless eighth.

The Mets rallied in the ninth, getting a one-out RBI single from Conforto against Yacksel Rios. Phillies closer Seranthony Dominguez entered and surrendered a run-scoring single to Wilmer Flores before striking out the final two batters for his 14th save.

Matz (5-10) allowed six runs (four earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out two over two innings.

