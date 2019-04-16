Mets get by Phillies on 11th-inning error

EditorsNote: rewords 1st, 2nd and 12th grafs

Jackie Robinson Day

A two-out error by Philadelphia first baseman Rhys Hoskins in the top of the 11th inning scored the decisive run, lifting the visiting New York Mets past the Phillies 7-6 on Monday.

Michael Conforto’s grounder bounced off Hoskins’ glove, allowing Juan Lagares to race home from second base.

Mets starter Noah Syndergaard gave up nine hits and five runs and three in five innings while striking out nine. Luis Avilan (1-0) earned the win in relief while Edwin Diaz earned his sixth save.

Brandon Nimmo hit a solo home run, Jeff McNeil added three hits and Amed Rosario had two hits for New York. Robinson Cano hit a two-run double.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola struggled again, allowing seven hits and five runs in four innings. Reliever Pat Neshek (0-1) took the loss after allowing the unearned run in the 11th.

Maikel Franco had two hits, including a two-run home run, for the Phillies, who have played 25 innings in their past two games. Cesar Hernandez, Andrew McCutchen and Jean Segura each had two hits as well for the Phillies.

The Mets took a 2-0 lead in the third when Ramos ripped a two-run single to left with two outs. McNeil followed with an RBI single to right, scoring Ramos.

In the bottom of the third, Bryce Harper responded with an RBI single to right. J.T. Realmuto then tied the game at 3 with a two-out, two-run single to right-center field.

In the fourth, Cano lined a double to the gap in right-center, scoring two more runs for a 5-3 Mets advantage.

Franco came back with a two-run homer to left in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game again at 5.

Nimmo put the Mets back ahead 6-5 in the sixth when he laced a solo homer off Phillies reliever Jose Alvarez.

The Mets had the bases loaded with two outs in the eighth, but Phillies reliever Drew Anderson struck out Pete Alonso to end the threat.

The Phillies loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth against Jeurys Familia. Robert Gsellman came in and promptly walked Segura to tie the game at 6.

Segura struck out against Avilan with runners on second and third and two outs in the 10th.

