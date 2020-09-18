Mets pound Phillies' bullpen in 10-6 win

EditorsNote: clarifies first paragraph, fixes HR total against Lugo

Sep 17, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith (2) slides safely into home as the ball gets past Philadelphia Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp (5) during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park.

Brandon Nimmo homered to lead off the ninth inning and spark a four-run rally to lift the visiting New York Mets past the Philadelphia Phillies 10-6 on Thursday night.

Nimmo finished with three hits and three RBIs, Pete Alonso homered and Dominic Smith had three hits for the Mets, who improved to 23-27 following their second straight win after three straight losses. Smith added an RBI triple in the ninth.

Robinson Cano homered in the ninth to cap off a four-RBI night.

Mets starter Seth Lugo struggled mightily and allowed eight hits and six runs in 1 2/3 innings. Four of those eight hits were homers.

Justin Wilson (2-1) earned the win in relief.

Bryce Harper homered twice and walked twice to lead the slumping, injury-riddled Phillies.

Alec Bohm homered and doubled, while Didi Gregorius had two hits, including a home run for the Phillies (24-25).

Jean Segura had two hits, walked and was hit by a pitch. Segura appeared to be plunked on the elbow by Jeurys Familia and exited the game in the seventh.

Andrew McCutchen grounded out with the bases loaded in the ninth to end the game, the second straight inning the Phillies left the bases loaded.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola tossed 5 1/3 innings and was a bit shaky in giving up five hits and five runs. Nola struck out seven and walked five, which tied a career high.

Brandon Workman (1-3) took the loss for the Phillies in yet another poor performance by the majors’ worst bullpen. Phillies relievers allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings, compared to 7 1/3 scoreless innings with just one hit allowed by Mets relief pitchers after Lugo was pulled early.

The Mets jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Smith lined an RBI double to left-center field. Cano added a two-run single to right and the Mets went ahead 3-0.

Harper, Bohm and Gregorius connected on back-to-back-to-back homers in the first to tie the game at 3. It was the first time the Phillies hit three straight homers since April 23, 2017. Adam Haseley added an RBI single and the Phillies went ahead 4-3.

Harper blasted his second homer in the second, a 445-foot shot to the second deck in right for a 5-3 lead. Segura’s second hit, an RBI single, extended the advantage to 6-3.

Alonso lofted a solo homer and Nimmo added a two-run triple off Blake Parker to tie the game at 6 in the sixth.

