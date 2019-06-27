Phillies torment Mets bullpen again with walk-off HR

Jun 27, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1) throws to first after tagging out Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Scott Kingery (4) during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jean Segura’s three-run walk-off homer capped a dramatic ninth-inning comeback by the host Philadelphia Phillies, who deepened the New York Mets’ misery by completing a four-game sweep with a 6-3 win Thursday.

The Phillies, who blew a 1-0 lead in the top of the ninth, trailed by at least two runs in all four games but took advantage of a Mets bullpen that gave up 17 runs in 10 innings during the series.

New York has lost five straight despite leading each game by at least two runs. It is the first time a team has lost five consecutive games in which it held a two-run lead since the Mets did so in 2011.

The Mets, who had one hit entering the ninth inning, seemed headed for a cathartic win when Todd Frazier hit a two-run homer with one out off closer Hector Neris. New York added a run when Dominic Smith and Wilson Ramos followed with singles before Smith scored on a groundout by Amed Rosario off JD Hammer (1-0), who got the final two outs of the inning.

But Mets closer Edwin Diaz (1-5) issued a leadoff walk to Cesar Hernandez. Maikel Franco followed with a game-tying two-run homer. After J.T. Realmuto struck out, Sean Rodriguez worked a pinch-hit walk and Scott Kingery singled to set up Segura’s no-doubt blast into the left field seats.

Bryce Harper’s sixth-inning homer, his 14th of the season, provided the only run of the first eight innings.

The Mets’ ninth-inning comeback negated a strong effort from Phillies starter Aaron Nola, who allowed one hit and one walk while striking out 10 over seven scoreless innings. The only hit he gave up was a leadoff single in the sixth to opposing starter Zack Wheeler, who allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings.

The Mets finished 3-8 on a season-long 11-game road trip to fall a season-high eight games under .500.

