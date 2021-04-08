Three homers carry Phillies to series win over Mets

Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto hit three-run homers to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the New York Mets 8-2 on Wednesday.

Apr 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA;

Rhys Hoskins had a solo homer and two doubles for his second career game with three extra-base hits.

Bryce Harper added two hits for the Phillies, who won for the fifth time in six games this season and took two of three in the series against the Mets.

Realmuto, Hoskins and Harper each scored two runs.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola lasted only four innings largely because he threw 92 pitches. Nola allowed six hits and one run, struck out five and walked two.

Connor Brogdon (3-0) earned the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Jonathan Villar led the Mets with three hits while Brandon Nimmo and Luis Guillorme had two hits each.

The Mets went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 14 baserunners.

Mets starter David Peterson (0-1) struggled mightily in four-plus innings, giving up seven hits and six runs. He struck out five and walked two in his first start of the season.

The Phillies jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Hoskins lined a home run barely over the fence in right field. After Harper doubled and Realmuto walked, Bohm blasted a 436-foot home run to left-center for a 4-0 advantage.

The Mets closed within 4-1 in the third when Pete Alonso hit an RBI single, scoring Nimmo.

In the fifth, the Phillies extended their lead to 7-1 when Realmuto ripped a three-run shot off Jacob Barnes.

Michael Conforto struck out swinging against Archie Bradley with runners on first and second to end a New York scoring threat in the sixth.

Harper’s groundout in the sixth scored Roman Quinn and gave the Phillies an 8-1 lead. Quinn stole a pair of bases before scoring.

Villar scored on a wild pitch by Bradley to cut the deficit to 8-2 in the seventh.

Villar doubled with two outs in the ninth against Hector Neris, but Jeff McNeil grounded out to end the game.

--Field Level Media