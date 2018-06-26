Loaisiga shines as Yanks down Phillies, 4-2

Jonathan Loaisiga pitched 5 1/3 strong innings, Aaron Judge homered and the New York Yankees defeated the host Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 Monday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Giancarlo Stanton added a two-run single for the Yankees. Judge and Stanton each had two hits.

Loaisiga (2-0) struck out eight and allowed just one hit.

Phillies starter Vince Velasquez (5-8) gave up three hits and two runs while striking out seven.

The Phillies managed just three hits — singles by Scott Kingery and Jorge Alfaro and a solo home run by Maikel Franco.

Gleyber Torres doubled to right in the third inning, scoring Greg Bird for a 1-0 Yankees lead.

Velasquez labored through the first four innings, throwing 71 pitches, but the Phillies stayed within striking distance only down one run.

With two outs in the fifth, Judge ripped a home run to left, his 20th of the season.

Loaisiga was perfect through four innings before allowing a walk to Carlos Santana to open the bottom of the fifth. Despite the walk, Loaisiga still held a no-hitter through five.

Alfaro broke up the no-hit bid with a single to right to open the sixth. After a Cesar Hernandez groundout put runners at second and third, Rhys Hoskins struck out and Odubel Herrera grounded out against reliever David Robertson.

Kingery’s RBI single to left in the seventh scored Santana and sliced the Yankees lead in half, 2-1.

The Yankees loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth off Phillies reliever Adam Morgan, who was promptly replaced by Yacksel Rios. Stanton then responded with a two-run single and a 4-1 advantage. Stanton improved his RBI total to 46.

Jesmuel Valentin reached second base with two outs in the eighth, and Herrera walked against Dellin Betances. Yankees manager Aaron Boone then replaced Betances with closer Aroldis Chapman to face Santana. Though Santana hit the first pitch well, it turned into a warning-track fly ball to left.

Chapman picked up his 23rd save in 24 chances, yet allowed a solo homer to Franco with two outs in the ninth.

