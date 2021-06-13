Phillies top Yanks in 10 for third straight walk off

Jean Segura hit a walk-off infield single in the bottom of the 10th inning to lead the host Philadelphia Phillies to an 8-7 win over the New York Yankees on Saturday.

It was the third straight walk-off win for the Phillies and the second consecutive for Segura, who had three hits.

The Phillies last recorded three straight walk-off wins in 2013.

Bryce Harper added three hits and two RBIs, and Alec Bohm had two hits and two RBIs. Odubel Herrera and Ronald Torreyes also had two hits each for the Phillies, who won their third in a row.

Phillies starter Vince Velasquez tossed five innings and allowed six hits and two runs, with five strikeouts and one walk. Archie Bradley (2-1) earned the win in relief.

DJ LeMahieu hit a three-run home run off Phillies closer Hector Neris to tie the game at 7 in the ninth inning.

Rougned Odor had two hits, including a home run, and Gary Sanchez also homered, singled and drove in two runs for the Yankees, who dropped their second straight. Brett Gardner tripled, singled, walked twice and knocked in one run.

Yankees starter Jameson Taillon was lifted after recording just one out on 34 pitches. Taillon gave up five hits and four runs, with one walk.

Aroldis Chapman (4-2) took the loss.

The Phillies opened their half of the first with four consecutive singles. Harper’s two-run single opened the scoring. Andrew McCutchen added a sacrifice fly for a 3-0 lead and Bohm then came through with an RBI single for a four-run advantage.

In the second, Sanchez lofted a solo homer and Gardner contributed an RBI triple to close the Yankees within 4-2.

Philadelphia extended its lead to 5-2 in the fourth when Segura blooped an RBI single to left field.

Bohm’s second RBI single, this time in the fifth, gave the Phillies a 6-2 advantage. Torreyes followed with an RBI double for a five-run lead.

Odor blasted a solo homer off Sam Coonrod in the sixth to cut the deficit to 7-3.

Aaron Judge opened the eighth with a single to left off Ranger Suarez and advanced to second on Gio Urshela’s ground out. Sanchez hit an RBI single to close within 7-4.

