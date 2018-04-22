Altherr's 11th inning walk-off helps Phillies sweep Pirates

Aaron Altherr singled with one out in the bottom of the 11th inning as the Philadelphia Phillies completed a four-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 3-2 victory Sunday at Citizens Bank Ballpark.

After stranding two in the 10th, the Phillies put together the winning rally when Andrew Knapp nearly hit a game-ending homer off Richard Rodriguez (0-1). Knapp settled for a triple when his fly ball caromed off the top of the left-field wall in front of the metal gate between the seats and the fence.

The umpires reviewed the play and confirmed the triple. Five pitches later, Altherr won it by slapping a 1-2 slider from Rodriguez at 110 mph off the bat into left field, capping a 3-for-3 day.

Altherr entered the game in the seventh in a double switch and collected his 10th career three-hit game. Before giving the Phillies their 11th win in 13 games, the outfielder tripled in the seventh and singled in the ninth.

Yacksel Rios (3-0) stranded runners at first and third in the top of the inning as the Phillies improved to 4-0 in extra innings under first-year manager Gabe Kapler.

The Phillies completed their first four-game sweep of the Pirates since May 12-15, 1994. Philadelphia also improved to 9-1 for its best start at home since also going 9-1 at Connie Mack Stadium in 1964.

Nick Pivetta allowed two runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings as the Phillies remained unbeaten in his last nine starts dating back to 2017.

Pivetta also accounted for the first two runs by producing an RBI double in the fifth and scoring on Cesar Hernandez’s sacrifice fly.

Odubel Herrera extended his on-base streak to 23 games with a bloop single in the eighth.

Trevor Williams allowed two runs and one hit in six innings as the Pirates lost for the eighth time in 12 games since their 8-2 start. He walked five and struck out seven.

Elias Diaz hit a two-run homer for Pittsburgh, which also was doubled off first base twice. Diaz was doubled off in the third and Starling Marte was doubled off in the sixth.

Diaz made it 2-0 with one out in the fifth by lifting a 0-1 breaking ball into the lower rows of the left-center field seats, but the Phillies tied it in the bottom of the fifth thanks to Pivetta.

After Knapp walked, Pivetta laced a double into the right-field corner just out of the reach of Gregory Polanco.

Pivetta followed his first career double by advancing to third on a wild pitch and sliding home on Hernandez’s fly ball.

—Field Level Media