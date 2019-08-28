Pirates prevail thanks to Phillies' 9th-inning error

EditorsNote: Changed to “curveball” in 4th graf

Aug 27, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle (13) and center fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrate win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Pirates scored a tiebreaking unearned run on Rhys Hoskins’ error in the ninth inning, and Pittsburgh posted a 5-4 win over the host Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Locked in a 4-4 game in the top of the ninth, Pittsburgh’s Kevin Newman appeared to hit an inning-ending double play on a hard grounder to second.

However, first baseman Hoskins dropped shortstop Jean Segura’s strong throw, preventing the twin-killing, allowing Adam Frazier to score off Hector Neris (2-5).

Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez (5-1) retired all four batters he faced, including a strikeout of Bryce Harper on a 2-2 curveball to end the game.

Bryan Reynolds went 3-for-5 with his 14th homer, and Colin Moran slugged his 13th for Pittsburgh. Starling Marte lashed a pair of doubles for the Pirates, who have won four of their past five games.

Philadelphia’s Adam Haseley had two hits and two RBIs, Corey Dickerson contributed two hits and an RBI, and J.T. Realmuto added two hits. Logan Morrison had a pinch-hit solo homer, his first long ball with the Phillies.

The Pirates wasted little time in getting to Philadelphia starter Drew Smyly in a two-run first inning.

After Newman’s leadoff triple, Reynolds lofted a two-run blast to left field to end a seven-pitch at-bat. Marte followed with a double as Pittsburgh nearly hit for the cycle in the frame, but Smyly retired the next three batters.

The Phillies peppered Pirates starter Steven Brault, who had a 2.62 ERA in his previous 11 starts, after that with three runs and eight hits over a three-inning span.

The home side cut the deficit in half in the second when Haseley grounded a two-out single through the shift into left field to score Dickerson.

Dickerson tied it 2-2 in the third when he looped a run-scoring, two-out single to score Harper.

Haseley gave Philadelphia its first lead with an RBI single to center in the fourth.

Moran deposited a first-pitch cutter from Smyly over the right field wall for a two-run homer to push Pittsburgh to a 4-3 lead in the sixth.

Morrison slashed a two-out, 0-1 fastball from reliever Kyle Crick to center for his first homer since last August to tie it 4-4 in the sixth.

—Field Level Media