Rodriguez HR in 11th lifts Phils over Pirates

EditorsNote: fixes “the eighth” in 12th graf

Aug 26, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Corey Dickerson (31) makes a catch with shortstop Jean Segura (2) nearby during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Rodriguez led off the bottom of the 11th inning with a home run to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 6-5 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

Rodriguez stroked a 1-2 slider from Michael Feliz (2-4) down the left field line for his fourth homer of the season. The Phillies moved to within one game of the second National League wild-card spot, currently held by the idle Chicago Cubs.

Brad Miller, Bryce Harper and Corey Dickerson also clubbed homers, and J.T. Realmuto had three hits for the Phillies.

Harper (1-for-5) returned to the lineup after missing the three-game series over the weekend in Miami on the paternity list due to the birth of his son back home in Las Vegas.

Phillies second baseman Scott Kingery (abdominal soreness) left the game after six innings.

Mike Morin (1-0) tossed two innings of two-hit relief.

Pittsburgh’s Kevin Newman went 2-for-6 and drove in two runs for a 4-2 lead in the seventh, and Bryan Reynolds, Melky Cabrera, Colin Moran and Adam Frazier each notched two hits. Josh Bell hit a solo homer.

After Realmuto led off the home half of the fourth with a single, Pittsburgh starter Joe Musgrove recorded a pair of strikeouts before the lefty-hitting Miller crushed an 0-1 fastball to left-center field with the wind blowing out that way.

The two-run shot — Miller’s fifth homer of the year — easily cleared the wall, and Statcast estimated the blast at 434 feet.

Musgrove helped himself in the fifth after Phillies starter Jason Vargas got two outs to open the frame. After Frazier doubled, Musgrove ripped a liner off the wall in left field to plate Frazier to put Pittsburgh on the board at 2-1.

Moran tied it 2-2 in the seventh when he doubled to score Cabrera, who opened with single to left. The Pirates then loaded the bases, and reliever Jared Hughes yielded a two-run single to Newman for Pittsburgh’s first lead at 4-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, Harper popped a two-out solo homer, his 28th, to right-center to trim the deficit to 4-3. Dickerson gave the Phillies a 5-4 lead with a two-run shot two batters later, his eighth.

Bell hit a one-out, game-tying homer, his 33rd, in the ninth off Phillies closer Hector Neris.

Pirates reliever Chris Stratton worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth by striking out Harper swinging in a seven-pitch at-bat. He also escaped a first-and-second, no-out threat in the 10th.

—Field Level Media