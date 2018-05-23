Albies homers as Braves dump Phillies

Brandon McCarthy pitched 5 2/3 solid innings, Ozzie Albies homered and scored three runs, and the visiting Atlanta Braves defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

McCarthy (5-2) allowed four hits and one run while striking out five and walking two. Four Braves relievers held the Phillies to no runs on three hits in the last 3 1/3 innings. Arodys Vizcaino pitched the ninth inning for his ninth save.

Albies, Ronald Acuna Jr., Freddie Freeman and Tyler Flowers had two hits each for the Braves, who won for the third time in four games. The Phillies have alternated losses and wins the past five games.

Phillies starter Vince Velasquez (4-5) lasted only 4 1/3 innings, giving up six hits and two runs (one earned). However, Velasquez was a tad wild, walking three and throwing 89 pitches, 55 for strikes, though he did record nine strikeouts.

Maikel Franco and Carlos Santana had two hits apiece for the Phillies.

In the third inning, Albies homered to right to give the Braves a 1-0 lead.

The Braves loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth but Velasquez recovered to strike out Dansby Swanson, Ryan Flaherty and McCarthy.

The Phillies committed a pair of errors in the fifth, allowing Atlanta to go ahead 2-0. Right fielder Nick Williams had a throwing error and first baseman Santana later fielded a grounder and threw the ball far over catcher Jorge Alfaro’s head as Albies scored. Velasquez was pulled by manager Gabe Kapler and replaced by Victor Arano.

Cesar Hernandez got the Phillies on the board with an RBI single to right in the fifth, scoring Franco to cut the gap to 2-1. Hernandez extended his on-base streak to 26 consecutive games.

McCarthy rallied to strike out Rhys Hoskins swinging with runners on second and third.

In the eighth, Odubel Herrera doubled with two outs off Braves reliever A.J. Minter. Santana followed with an infield single, putting runners at first and third. Alfaro swung at the first pitch, flied out to center and finished the game 0-for-4.

Atlanta went ahead 3-1 in the ninth when Acuna ripped an RBI single to center, allowing Albies to zip home from second. Albies had singled with one out and moved to second on an Alfaro passed ball.

—Field Level Media