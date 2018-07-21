FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2018 / 11:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Padres-Phillies rained out; doubleheader Sunday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Saturday night’s game between the host Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park was postponed roughly four hours prior to first pitch due to rain.

The contest will be made up Sunday as part of a split doubleheader. The day’s regularly scheduled game will be moved up to 12:05 p.m. ET before the makeup game is scheduled to begin at 6:05 p.m.

Inclement weather on the East Coast also caused the postponement of a game between the Nationals and Atlanta Braves in Washington on Saturday night.

The Phillies beat the Padres 11-5 in the opener of the three-game series Friday night.

—Field Level Media

