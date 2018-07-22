Padres trounce Phillies in opener of DH

The San Diego Padres scored four runs in the first three innings on two-out hits and right-hander Tyson Ross allowed two runs in five innings as San Diego routed the host Philadelphia Phillies 10-2 in the first game of Sunday’s split doubleheader.

Second baseman Carlos Asuaje had two doubles and scored two runs for the Padres while former Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis and Pennsylvania native Travis Jankowski each drove in two runs for the Padres, who snapped a six-game losing streak.

Asuaje got the Padres’ offense going with a one-out double in the first off Phillies right-hander Nick Pivetta (6-8) and scored the game’s first run on a two-out, two-strike single to left by Eric Hosmer. Hosmer stopped at third on Hunter Renfroe’s double and both runners scored Galvis’ single.

Sunday’s opener marked the first time since Aug. 12-14 that the Padres scored three or more runs in the first inning of back-to-back games.

Rhys Hoskins put the Phillies on the board in the bottom of the first with his 15th homer of the season — driving a 0-and-2 pitch from Ross into the front row of seats in right. Hoskins doubled in the fifth and scored the Phillies second run on back-to-back infield outs.

Jankowski’s double with two-out in the sixth capped a three-run inning and put the Padres ahead 7-2. A sacrifice fly from Asuaje followed by a two-run homer by Wil Myers — his ninth of the season and seventh in his last 11 games — produced three more runs in the ninth.

Ross (6-8) allowed two runs on five hits, three walks and a hit batter with five strikeouts to snap a personal three-start losing streak. Pivetta allowed six runs (four earned) on eight hits and no walks with nine strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings to take the loss.

Renfroe and Galvis each had three of the Padres’ 15 hits, while Asuaje, Hosmer and Jankowski all had two. Hoskins and Odubel Herrera each had two hits for the Phillies.

—Field Level Media