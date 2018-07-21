Phillies use big innings, bullpen to bury Padres, 11-5

EditorsNote: Adds note on Davis, who earned first career MLB win

Carlos Santana homered and five Philadelphia relievers combined to toss 5 2/3 scoreless innings as the host Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 11-5 on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Odubel Herrera, Scott Kingery and Cesar Hernandez each had two hits for the Phillies, who played their first game since the All-Star break. Hernandez scored two runs as well.

Phillies starter Jake Arrieta struggled mightily as he lasted only 3 1/3 innings while giving up six hits and five runs (four earned). Austin Davis (1-0) earned his first career win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

San Diego starter Clayton Richard (7-9) allowed seven runs in three innings before being lifted.

Freddy Galvis, playing against his former team for the first time, had three hits and two RBIs while Wil Myers added two hits, an RBI and run scored for the Padres.

San Diego took a quick 4-0 lead in the first inning as Galvis and Myers each recorded RBI singles. Carlos Asuaje also added an RBI double, while the other run scored on an Arrieta wild pitch.

Philadelphia responded in a big way with one run in the first (on a Santana RBI groundout) and six more in the second.

In the second, after Rhys Hoskins walked with the bases full to score a run, Herrera came through with a two-run single, and Santana blasted a three-run home run to center for a 7-4 advantage.

Galvis ripped another RBI single in the fourth, cutting the lead to 7-5.

The Phillies had a chance to extend their lead in the fifth, but Herrera was tagged out at home to end the inning. After an errant throw, Herrera, who had singled to lead off the frame and moved to second on a groundout, rounded third, waited a beat and then decided to try and score. But Padres catcher Austin Hedges put on a perfect tag on the throw from first baseman Eric Hosmer.

The Padres had runners on first and second with two outs in the sixth, but Philadelphia reliever Victor Arano struck out Myers swinging on a slider to end the inning.

In the eighth, the Phillies pushed their lead to 8-5 when Maikel Franco scored on a wild pitch by Robert Stock. Kingery then contributed an RBI single, scoring Andrew Knapp for a 9-5 advantage.

Hernandez added a two-run double later in the eighth to cap a four-run inning for an 11-5 lead.

Adam Morgan pitched a scoreless ninth to preserve the win for the Phillies, who maintain their half-game lead over the Atlanta Braves atop the National League East.

—Field Level Media