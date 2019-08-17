Harper homers again as Phillies top Padres

Bryce Harper homered for the fourth time in three games, leading the host Philadelphia Phillies past the San Diego Padres 8-4 on Friday.

Philadelphia’s Roman Quinn homered, and J.T. Realmuto had a home run among his three hits. Harper, Logan Morrison and Jean Segura added two hits each for the Phillies, who won their fourth in a row.

Phillies starter Vince Velasquez (5-7) lasted 5 1/3 innings and allowed five hits and three runs. He walked two and struck out five.

Josh Naylor paced the Padres with three hits while Francisco Mejia had a pair of hits.

Padres starter Chris Paddack labored through 4 2/3 innings, giving up nine hits and five runs, four earned. Paddack (7-6) fanned six and walked one.

The Phillies jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Cesar Hernandez looped an RBI single to right field.

Quinn and Realmuto each ripped a solo homer in the third as the Phillies extended their lead to 3-0.

The Padres managed only two hits through the first five innings — a single by Naylor and a double by Eric Hosmer, both in the opening inning, when San Diego left the bases loaded.

In the bottom of the fifth, Realmuto laced an RBI double to right, and Harper scored all the way from first for a 4-0 advantage. The Phillies added a fifth run when Morrison hit a double to left-center. Padres center field Manuel Margot was charged with a fielding error that allowed Segura to scamper home.

The Padres got on the scoreboard when Velasquez threw a wild pitch with one out in the sixth. San Diego added a second run when Mejia hit an RBI triple, chasing Velasquez from the game. An RBI groundout by Wil Myers then closed the gap to 5-3.

Philadelphia pushed the lead up to 8-3 in the sixth when Harper hit an opposite field three-run homer. It was Harper’s 26th home run of the season and his seventh in nine games. Harper hit a walk-off grand slam for a win over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

Phillies closer Hector Neris tossed a perfect ninth inning in a non-save situation.

