Manny Machado homers twice as Padres trample Phillies

Manny Machado homered twice and drove in five runs to lift the San Diego Padres past the host Philadelphia Phillies 11-1 on Sunday.

Machado was also walked three times, twice intentionally.

Webster Rivas hit a three-run home run and Eric Hosmer ripped a three-run double off Hector Neris in the ninth inning.

Jurickson Profar set a season-high with four hits while Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jake Cronenworth added two hits each for the Padres, who had lost three in a row before this game.

The Padres’ defense was also stellar as they turned four double plays.

Padres starter Blake Snell lasted only four innings and struggled with his command after recovering from a recent bout of food poisoning. Snell gave up only two hits, walked four, struck out three and threw 81 pitches, 39 for strikes.

Austin Adams (3-2) earned the win in relief.

J.T. Realmuto homered and singled for the Phillies, who had their two-game winning streak snapped. Rhys Hoskins reached base four times with a double, two walks and hit by pitch.

Phillies starter Vince Velasquez (3-3) tossed six innings and allowed nine hits and five runs with three walks and four strikeouts.

The Padres jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Machado launched a 428-foot two-run home run to center field.

Machado ripped his second homer, a three-run shot to left-center in the third, for a 5-0 advantage. It was Machado’s 28th career multi-home run game.

The Phillies managed only two hits through the first three innings -- singles by Jean Segura and Realmuto.

In the fourth, the Phillies placed runners on first and second with one out, but Luke Williams struck out swinging. The runners moved up on a wild pitch and Ronald Torreyes grounded out to shortstop to end the threat.

Trent Grisham grounded out with the bases loaded to end the fifth for the Padres.

The Phillies closed within 5-1 in the sixth when Realmuto hit a solo home run to right off Craig Stammen.

--Field Level Media