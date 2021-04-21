Big eighth-inning rally lifts Giants past Phils

EditorsNote: rewords second graf

Apr 20, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and Alex Dickerson hit three-run homers in the eighth inning Tuesday night to rally the visiting San Francisco Giants past the Philadelphia Phillies 10-7.

Buster Posey added a pair of solo home runs and a single and Tommy La Stella belted a two-run homer for the Giants, who have won three in a row.

Brandon Crawford and Mike Yastrzemski contributed two hits apiece for San Francisco, which trailed 4-0 after three innings.

Giants starter Logan Webb lasted only four innings and allowed seven hits and four runs. He struck out four and walked two.

Jose Alvarez (1-1) earned the win by pitching a scoreless seventh inning.

Brad Miller hit a three-run homer and Alec Bohm added a two-run shot for the Phillies. Rhys Hoskins hit a solo homer with two outs in the ninth.

Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper had two hits, two walks and two runs, raising his average to .346.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler gave up five hits and four runs in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked three.

Connor Brogdon (3-1), who hadn’t allowed a run in six appearances this season, took the loss in relief when he was roughed up for five hits and six runs in two-thirds of an inning.

The Phillies jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Nick Maton doubled to right field, scoring Mickey Moniak.

In the third, Miller extended the Phillies’ lead to 4-0 when he ripped a three-run home run to right.

Posey led off the fifth with a solo homer to left-center to pull the Giants to 4-1. La Stella added a two-run shot later in the fifth, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

In the bottom of the fifth, Bohm hit a two-run home run to left, making it a 6-3 Phillies lead.

Posey’s second solo homer, this one in the sixth, closed the Giants within 6-4.

Evan Longoria doubled with one out in the eighth against Brogdon, and Brandon Belt followed with a walk. Dickerson then blasted a three-run home run to the second deck in right for a 7-6 Giants lead.

After Posey and Brandon Crawford singled, Flores stepped up as a pinch hitter and drilled a 1-1 pitch from Brogdon for another home run and a four-run San Francisco advantage.

--Field Level Media