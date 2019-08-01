Realmuto fuels Phillies' 10-2 win against Giants

J.T. Realmuto had three hits, including a three-run homer, and the Philadelphia Phillies won the rubber game of the three-game series against the visiting San Francisco Giants 10-2 on Thursday afternoon.

Aug 1, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Adam Haseley (40) runs past a game day graphic before action against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Kingery also had three hits and drove in two runs, Cesar Hernandez had two hits and three RBIs, and Roman Quinn added a solo homer for the Phillies.

Phillies starter Jake Arrieta went four innings, allowing two runs (one earned) and four hits. He struck out five and walked one. Jose Alvarez (2-2) relieved Arrieta with Philadelphia leading 9-1 in the fifth and he finished the inning to become the pitcher of record.

Arrieta, the 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner, was looking for his first win since June 30 after going 0-2 in five starts in July with a 4.95 ERA.

Giants starter Dereck Rodriguez (4-6) was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to make the start and he allowed seven runs (four earned) and eight hits.

Brandon Belt, Mike Yastrzemski, Stephen Vogt and Donovan Solano had two hits each for the Giants.

An error by Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford led to three unearned runs in the second inning.

The Phillies put up two more runs in the third. Bryce Harper singled with one out and Realmuto followed with a double to put runners on second and third. Kingery then singled to center to drive in both runners for a 5-0 lead.

Hernandez led off the fourth with his eighth homer of the season to make it 6-0. Realmuto came up with two men on later in the inning and blasted a three-run shot to dead center to stretch the lead to 9-0.

The Giants got two runs back in the fifth on RBI singles by Belt and Yastrzemski.

Quinn went deep in the fifth to make it 10-2.

Before the game, the Giants placed outfielder Alex Dickerson on the injured list with a strained right oblique. He’s hitting a team-high .386 in 30 games with San Francisco this season.

