Carpenter breaks tie, lifts Cards over Phils

Matt Carpenter hit the tiebreaking homer in the ninth inning as part of a three-RBI night and the St. Louis Cardinals posted a 7-6 victory over the host Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Carpenter deposited an 0-2 pitch from Phillies right-hander Seranthony Dominguez (1-1) just inside the right-field foul pole with two outs in the ninth.

Carpenter delivered a two-run double and Jose Martinez added a two-run double during a four-run seventh-inning uprising that gave St. Louis a 6-4 advantage.

Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins delivered a two-run double to the gap in right-center field in the bottom of the eighth to tie the score at 6.

Right-hander Jordan Hicks (3-1) gave up the hit to Hoskins for his third blown save but recovered to strike out two while retiring the side in order in the ninth.

Tommy Pham and Kolten Wong added solo homers for the Cardinals.

Odubel Herrera and Carlos Santana homered for Philadelphia, the 11th for each.

Phillies right-hander Vince Velasquez was charged with four runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked three.

Velasquez was removed with a 4-2 lead in the seventh after giving up a one-out single to Yairo Munoz and hitting Wong with a pitch. Right-hander Tommy Hunter (2-1) retired Greg Garcia on a fly to left before allowing Carpenter’s tying two-run double to right-center field.

Pham reached on an infield single before Martinez delivered a two-run double. The blistering shot one-hopped the wall in center to give St. Louis a 6-4 edge.

Hicks entered with two on and two out in the eighth and allowed Hoskins’ booming double on a 1-2 pitch.

St. Louis right-hander Greg Holland, activated from the disabled list earlier in the day, struck out two during a perfect seventh inning.

Cardinals right-hander Luke Weaver allowed four runs and six hits over five innings. He struck out four and walked four.

The score was knotted at 1 in the third when Pham delivered a two-out homer by knocking a 1-1 slider 414 feet over the fence in left-center field for his 12th home run of the season.

Herrera put the Phillies back on top with one out in the bottom of the third when he sent a first-pitch curveball over the right-field fence. Herrera has gone deep in three straight games and in four of the past five.

Philadelphia loaded the bases on two singles and a hit by pitch in the fourth. Cesar Hernandez drew a five-pitch wall from Weaver to push across the run and make it 3-1.

Wong deposited a 2-1 fastball high in the air and over the fence in right to open the fifth to bring St. Louis back within one. It was his fifth homer of the season.

Santana got the run back in the bottom of the inning with his own leadoff blast, lining a 1-2 pitch over the fence in right.

