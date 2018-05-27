Williams' pinch-hit HR lifts Phillies over Blue Jays, 2-1

Pinch hitter Nick Williams led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a home run to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 2-1 victory over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Jays had tied the game on a seventh-inning single by Russell Martin, the first hit of the game allowed by Phillies starter Aaron Nola.

Williams hit his fourth homer of the season, and the third of his career as a pinch hitter, on an 0-1 cutter from Blue Jays reliever Joe Biagini (0-4). Maikel Franco also homered for the Phillies.

Phillies reliever Seranthony Dominguez (1-0) allowed one hit and struck out one in 1 1/3 scoreless innings to pick up the win. Luis Garcia pitched around a single in the ninth, ending the game on a double-play grounder, to earn his first save of the season.

Nola held the Blue Jays to one run, one hit and three walks in 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out 10, his fourth career game with double-digit strikeouts.

Blue Jays left-hander Jaime Garcia, who had been on the disabled list since May 16 with left shoulder inflammation, was reinstated for the game and allowed one run and five hits with five strikeouts over seven innings.

The teams have split the first two games of the three-game series.

Franco led off the bottom of the fifth with his eighth homer of the season to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead. It was the third hit of the game for Philadelphia.

Josh Donaldson, the Blue Jays’ second batter of the game, walked. Nola retired the next 18 Blue Jays’ hitters, including a stretch of five strikeouts in a row, before he walked Justin Smoak with one out in the seventh. Teoscar Hernandez flied out for the second out of the inning before Yangervis Solarte walked.

Martin, the Blue Jays catcher who was making his first career start at shortstop, grounded a single through the left side of the infield to score Smoak and tie the game at 1.

Nola was replaced by Dominguez, who ended the inning on a comebacker by Dwight Smith Jr.

The start of the game was delayed by 29 minutes because of weather. There was another 13-minute rain delay in the middle of the sixth inning.

When Garcia was reinstated from the DL, outfielder Dalton Pompey was returned to Triple-A Buffalo on option.

