FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
US MLB
August 30, 2018 / 3:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bautista, Santana help Phils avoid sweep by Nats

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

EditorsNote: rewords 9th graf

Jose Bautista hit the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning, Carlos Santana hit a grand slam, and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the visiting Washington Nationals 8-6 on Wednesday.

Bautista reached base four times with the single against Jimmy Cordero (1-1), a hit by pitch and two walks as the Phillies avoided being swept in the three-game series.

It was Bautista’s first start in right field for the Phillies, who acquired him Tuesday in a trade with the New York Mets.

Roman Quinn had three hits and a stolen base for the Phillies. Quinn tripled in the eighth and scored on a double by Rhys Hoskins to give the Phillies a two-run lead. Quinn also made a good catch in deep center field to end the game.

Seranthony Dominguez (2-5) pitched around a double in the top of the seventh for the win. Tommy Hunter pitched two scoreless innings to earn his third save of the season.

Phillies right-hander Jake Arrieta allowed four runs, four hits (two homers) and three walks while striking out three in three innings.

Nationals left-hander Gio Gonzalez allowed six runs, six hits and three walks and had six strikeouts in five innings.

Trea Turner and Juan Soto hit two-run homers for the Nationals, and Anthony Rendon added a solo shot.

The Phillies led after a two-run single by Arrieta in the second, but the Nationals took a 4-2 lead in the third. Adam Eaton tripled and Turner hit his 16th homer of the season, tying the game. Soto added his 16th homer after a Rendon walk.

Rendon then hit his 18th homer in the fifth for a 5-2 Washington edge.

Santana gave the Phillies a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the fifth with his 20th homer of the season to unload the bases.

The Nationals tied the game at 6 in the top of the sixth on an RBI single by pinch hitter Andrew Stevenson.

After pitching a perfect sixth, Cordero hit Hoskins with a pitch to open the bottom of the seventh. Hoskins was forced at second on a grounder by Cesar Hernandez, who stole second and scored on Bautista’s single.

Wilmer Difo led off the eighth with a single against Pat Neshek, and Luis Avilan walked pinch hitter Bryce Harper. Hunter worked out of the jam on a flyout and a double-play grounder.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.