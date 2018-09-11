Nationals-Phillies game ppd.; DH set for Tuesday

The scheduled game between the Washington Nationals and the host Philadelphia Phillies was postponed Monday due to unplayable conditions at Citizens Bank Park.

The teams will make up the contest as part of a traditional doubleheader Tuesday, beginning at 3:05 p.m. EDT.

Phillies executive vice president Dave Buck said in a statement, “Due to significant rain over the weekend, the infield at Citizens Bank Park was in poor condition when the Phillies grounds crew arrived at the ballpark this morning. Every attempt was made over the past several hours to prepare the field to play tonight’s 7:05 p.m. game. Despite these efforts, a collective decision was made to postpone tonight’s game due to the current condition of the playing surface.”

After the doubleheader Tuesday, the teams are due to wrap up the three-game series Wednesday.

